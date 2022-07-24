Letter: "Secure Our Border"

It seems that all of the Republican Candidates for statewide office are running on a platform of securing the border. For all but six years and fourteen days since March sixth 1991 there has been a Republican in the Governors Office and yet the Republicans can't seem to secure our border. If they would tell the truth they would say that they cannot do

any thing in real life to secure our borders. Some of them also think putting out ads with them carrying around assault rifles will make them seem to be protecting the second amendment . Personally I think they are just doing more fear mongering. I would never vote for a candidate that would put out an add like this just after the shooting in Uvalde. It seems they put more care in gun rights human rights.

Harry Whitney

Catalina