Re: the Oct. 23 letter "Prop. 205 confusion and snowbirds."
I find this letter interesting and ironic. Written by someone fleeing such abuse as cold from your home, seeking 'sanctuary' of warmth and comfort. Maybe you’d like to spend your winter vacation in Honduras or Guatemala both have temperate climates and may be able to provide you with that warmth. You may need more than sunscreen protection and might find out why sanctuary cities are needed. People seeking sanctuary are not on vacation.
Cathy Parsons
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.