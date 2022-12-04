Letter: Self destruction

So the upshot of the election is that the Republicans on the cochise County board of supervisors won't confirm the vote, potentially disenfranchising their voters and also changing two offices from red to blue, while the classless crazies are attacking the republican maricopa County board and their courageous chairman for telling the truth.
Nothing more be said about the sorry state of the grand old party. Lets hope the honorable and patriotic wing prevails, or otherwise we're all.in deep trouble.
Larry Fleischman
Northeast side
