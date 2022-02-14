Letter: Sen. David Gowan

Re: the Feb. 8 article "Bill would greatly limit early voting."
Dear Senator Gowan:
Thank you for your concern regarding me possibly making a hasty voting decision without the benefit of new, last minute information as we approach November 8th. Your concern however is misguided as I am more focused on the bills you've recently introduced and your past record. Particularly, the findings of the Attorney General's office following their investigation of your 2016 ethical lapses involving use of a government car and expense reimbursement requests. In the AG's words, they found ..."a lot of questionable, even I would say unethical behavior"... in your actions. Gaming and manipulating any system, especially vote by mail, is a bad idea.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
