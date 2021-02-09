 Skip to main content
Letter: Sen. Fann subpoena of voting records/machines
Letter: Sen. Fann subpoena of voting records/machines

President Biden and Vice President Harris won the 2020 election and have been sworn in. Yet the Arizona Senate President Karen Fann is trying to force the Maricopa County supervisors to turn over all voting records and machines to the senate to hunt for the voter fraud claimed by EX president Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell and others. Donald Trump in his desperation to stop the confirmation of the election by the U.S. legislature has been impeached for a second time. Giuliani, Powell and Fox News have been sued by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic USA for baseless allegations of fraud through their voting machines. The litigation total is four $4 billion. Senator Fann wants an audit because 54% of Republicans believe that Trump won the election. I think they believe that because of the intense campaign of misinformation conducted by Trump, Giuliani, Powell and Fox News. Does Senator Fann know that Arizona runs certification tests on its voting machines?

Robert White

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

