Letter: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (missing vote)
Letter: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (missing vote)

Dear Editor:

Wednesday's near front page headline: -Sinema reveals reason for missing Jan. 6 vote- was a bit off the mark as the ensuing article was focused on her visit to Tucson and touring new immigaration facilities. The headline type or font was way to big for the very brief reference contained in the artice as to the reasons she provided in missing the vote.

I found the subject of the story that was worthy of large type would be that Sen. Sinema a Democrat was touring an immigratoin facility with a Repuplican Senator (Cornyn) in which they were co sponsors of a bill.

Now that was the story.

Dan Dorrance

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

