Letter: Sen Sinema Doing Well???

I just read a readers glowing support for our Senator that's forsaken her party to be "an independent long term thinker." That statement couldn't be further from the truth. As it was pointed out in an article today, Sinema is out for herself. She's using her stance on the filibuster to try to strengthen her position in the senate.
She's not an independent long term thinker, she's a hypocrite. The article pointed out this comment by our senator from 2010, "Lamenting the Democrats' loss of a 60-vote majority, she said 'So now... there's none of this pressure, this false pressure to get to 60.'
'So what that means is the Democrats can stop kowtowing to Joe Lieberman and instead seek other avenues to move forward with health reform. And so it's likely that the Senate will move forward with a process called reconciliation, which takes only 51 votes.'
Whomever thinks Sinema is dong well for our state or our people of the state, are clearly mistaken.
John Bingham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.