 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sen. Sinema doing well
View Comments

Letter: Sen. Sinema doing well

  • Comments

As an independent, centrist voter who has read yet another letter decrying our senior U.S. Senator's support of the filibuster, I feel compelled to write in Senator Sinema's support. She seems to me an independent and long-term thinker, which does not equate to being a liar, a hack, or a GOP plant, all things I've seen her accused of in recent weeks. I believe her reasoning on the filibuster, laid out in her published op-ed this week, are principled, calculating, and impeccably correct.

Senator Sinema won the election to the Senate as a compromise-seeking moderate. It seems to me that, unlike so many career politicians, she is practicing just as promised, and her spirit of bipartisan compromise and moderation seems to be just what we need more of in politics today, on both sides of the aisle.

Nickolas Clark

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: water

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are g…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News