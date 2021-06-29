Letter: Sen. Sinema doing well

As an independent, centrist voter who has read yet another letter decrying our senior U.S. Senator's support of the filibuster, I feel compelled to write in Senator Sinema's support. She seems to me an independent and long-term thinker, which does not equate to being a liar, a hack, or a GOP plant, all things I've seen her accused of in recent weeks. I believe her reasoning on the filibuster, laid out in her published op-ed this week, are principled, calculating, and impeccably correct.
Senator Sinema won the election to the Senate as a compromise-seeking moderate. It seems to me that, unlike so many career politicians, she is practicing just as promised, and her spirit of bipartisan compromise and moderation seems to be just what we need more of in politics today, on both sides of the aisle.
Nickolas Clark
Southeast side
