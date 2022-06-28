 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sen. Sinema, please explain to your voters

There is still a chance the well-publicized gun regulations may not pass. Some Radical Party members who took part in the negotiations and agreed to support it, may not. Surprised? Not really. That is the modus operandi of the GOP. Just say NO.

One prime disagreement was ‘when is a boyfriend not a boyfriend but just a date?’ And, when that fiancé/boyfriend/friend/date/ dating partner/FWB attacks you with an AR15, was he your dating partner or boyfriend? Confused?

My problem is that our very own Senator, Kirsten Sinema, created the crisis. According to an aide, she first brought up the idea of eliminating the boyfriend loophole in these negotiations, drawing on her experience as a social worker in a domestic violence shelter. I am curious why someone who has witnessed the fear, despair and panic of young women who have been put into this position would NOT want to protect them, whether fiancé/boyfriend/FWB/date/dating partner/friend/? Please explain. Your voters need to know.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

