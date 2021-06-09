 Skip to main content
Letter: Sen. Sinema Reaffirms the Importance of the Postal Service
Letter: Sen. Sinema Reaffirms the Importance of the Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service is a vital part of the U.S. economy. Local Arizona businesses and consumers depend on the delivery of affordable and reliable packages. Particularly since the onset of the pandemic, the USPS has been a critical lifeline for millions by delivering medications, essential products, ecommerce purchases and other necessities safely to our front doors. In many rural communities USPS is the only option for package delivery, and paying for much steeper surcharges with private carriers is the only alternative. That is why we simply cannot take these daily services for granted.

For that reason, we applaud Senator Kyrsten Sinema for backing postal reform that would enshrine an integrated delivery network with 6-day mail and package delivery into law. Her support stands to benefit Arizona residents and small businesses throughout the state.

John McHugh is Chairman of the Package Coalition; Former Secretary of the U.S. Army.

John McHugh

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

