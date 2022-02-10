Letter: Senate Bill 1404

Thank you Sen. Gowan for your interest in protecting voters from making uninformed decisions by voting too early. Typically, Republicans get all excited when people try to meddle and tell them what to do, unless it suits them (think - plastic grocery bags, for instance). The hypocrisy and condescension in your proposed law is amazing - voters are too dumb to make their own decisions, so we'll help them by telling them when to vote! As to Sen. Rogers' concerns that early voting encourages fraud - show us! There has been and is no provable fraud arising from this practice. I, too, am an American and don't want my vote cancelled, or made more difficult to cast by hypocritical state senators. Talk about fraud with our delusional former president, if you wish - you are helping him perpetrate it.
Artjur stables
Midtown
