Kirsten Sinema has introduced legislation to allow mining companies to occupy and construct on land without having valid mineral claims. This would provide a way for Hudbay to get around the federal court decision that barred dumping on Forest land without first demonstrating valid mineral rights. This bill would also prevent BLM from having a say on siting of pipelines and roads that would be needed if they were to construct Copper World. Yes, Senator Sinema is bringing together Republicans and Democrats to solve problems, alright. Trouble is, she’s solving problems for corporations which already enjoy privileged positions at the public trough. Every time there’s a procedural delay on public lands, there’s a senator ready to rewrite the laws. The requirement for a valid mineral discovery has been in place since 1872. The already-minimal requirements of the 1872 Mining Act don’t need loosening!