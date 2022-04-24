Letter: Senate Easier to Sue Teachers

Imagine for a moment that you are a Teacher in Arizona! You must be very dedicated to work in a state that is proud to keep teachers pay at or near the very bottom of all 50 states. Ignore that fact that Arizona currently has a large and growing teacher shortage. You must ignore the fact that the Governor and legislature continue to ignore or evade the public will to increase teacher pay! now comes the Senate to allow wing nuts to sue over any excuse to make the job even more unsatisfying! Imagine law suits that take issue with teaching that Biden won, that slavery was the cause of the civil war, that Putin is a war criminal not a "genius" that the 2020 election can not be rescinded! I am confident that this same Senate that made it easier to bring such frivolous law suits will also prohibit the school systems from footing the legal fees to defend the teacher that may become a target of this insanity!