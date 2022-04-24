 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Senate Easier to Sue Teachers

  • Comments

Imagine for a moment that you are a Teacher in Arizona! You must be very dedicated to work in a state that is proud to keep teachers pay at or near the very bottom of all 50 states. Ignore that fact that Arizona currently has a large and growing teacher shortage. You must ignore the fact that the Governor and legislature continue to ignore or evade the public will to increase teacher pay! now comes the Senate to allow wing nuts to sue over any excuse to make the job even more unsatisfying! Imagine law suits that take issue with teaching that Biden won, that slavery was the cause of the civil war, that Putin is a war criminal not a "genius" that the 2020 election can not be rescinded! I am confident that this same Senate that made it easier to bring such frivolous law suits will also prohibit the school systems from footing the legal fees to defend the teacher that may become a target of this insanity!

Robert Cozad

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: How Low Can Brnovich Go?

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's willingness to debase himself and tarnish the reputation of his office in his quest for higher office seems t…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News