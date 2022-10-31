Letter: Senate Election

The whole problem with Mark Kelly is, even though he “talks the talk”, he doesn’t “walk the walk” and doesn’t deserve Arizona voters sending him back to the Senate. He had his chance to serve Arizona, but had to pay back the tens of millions of dollars spent on his behalf in the last election with his “party line” vote directed by Chuck Schumer. Huge sums of money are still being spent to get him re-elected when he voted against border security allowing millions into the country illegally, drilling to keep gas prices down and being a military man, where was his voice during the Afghanistan debacle? He talks a good story to fool Arizonans, but can’t back it up!!!!! As I said, and it describes Kelly's Congressional tenure perfectly, he "talks the talk", but doesn't walk the walk"! Time to give someone else a chance!