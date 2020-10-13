Letter: Senate election

Response to letter by Rachel Baker in Sat. 10/10/20 AZ daily Star (McSally unbecoming in debate with Kelly)
I agree, and your assessment of McSally is exactly correct. McSally does not represent Arizonans interest and is not fit to be in the Senate. McSally is not a civil person as evidenced in the debate with Mr. Kelly and also her action several months ago when she rudely interacted with a reporter in the Capital. Her actions follow the same road as those of Mr. Trump for which she is nothing more than a puppet. McSally's moto seems to be "tell AZ voters what they want to hear then vote the opposite way on related Senate bills" She lies and misrepresents Arizonans.
I am a long time Republican but first I am an American. This country needs serious leaders and McSally is NO leader. Mr. Kelly you have my families votes.
Charles Leaver
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
