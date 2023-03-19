Dear Justine Wadsack: Talk, or rather listen, to some actual children and teenagers, will you? Many worry that nuclear war or climate catastrophe will end their lives before they get a chance to become adults. A growing number have watched friends and teachers die horribly at the hands of disturbed people with easily obtained assault weapons. Talk about loss of innocence. Hearing young people express their fears for the future just might inspire you to drop your laughable and doomed campaign to stop teenagers from thinking about sex and turn your attention to working for a more peaceful world where all kids feel loved and accepted, not isolated and afraid. And leave the librarians and teachers alone. They are professionals trying to do their jobs. They deserve our respect and support, not the endless harassment they are getting these days.