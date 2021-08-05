 Skip to main content
Letter: Senate president runs amok
Letter: Senate president runs amok

Senate President Fann would make fools of us all. As I write her latest is a request for nearly every conceivable category of correspondence engaged in by our Secretary of State with the possible exception of her grocery shopping lists. And those are likely to be on President Fann's next request. That Katie Hobbs is a Democrat and is running for her party's gubernatorial nomination is, of course. irrelevant. The whole fraudit business is one gigantic act of mischief, designed to instill distrust of our electoral system in spite of the state's record of conducting honest and almost totally error-free elections as attested by the Republican Governor and Republican majority Maricopa Board of Supervisors. It is time for a couple of responsible Republican Senators to join with the Democratic caucus, oust Fann and elect a responsible Senate President who will immediately terminate the fraudit.

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

