Letter: Senate race between McSally & Kelly

I just watched the debate between Senator Martha McSally and opponent Mark Kelly. I was amazed how many times McSally called her opponent "Conterfeit Kelly". Over and over, whenever she could. Kelly was always respectful and called his opponent Senator McSally. Seems McSally has been taking lessons from the Insulter-in-Chief, Trump. Trying to garner votes by disrespect would certainly not endear me to a candidate. My husband and I are voting for Kelly, trying to restore dignity to proceedings and to each other. I hope Democrats across the country take down arrogant Republicans and wash away their insults to all citizens. We are NOT the enemy, we are your fellow Americans and Arizonans. Speak to us as such.
Rachel Barker
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
