Letter: Senator Fann's audit of Maricopa County's ballots

Senate President Karen Fann knows exactly why she hired Cyber Ninjas to conduct her "fraudit" of Maricopa County's 2020 ballots. She knows that this partisan, conspiracy mongering outfit will find problems, even if they have to concoct them.
Then Fann will use these results to push through rules and laws so that the Republican legislature will administer and even decide elections. Corrupt, slimy politicians will meet in secrecy without independent observers to decide elections for their preferred candidates or even themselves: "My opponent's ballots are contaminated with bamboo fibers; therefore, disallow them, so I win."
The basic problem is Republicans have controlled Arizona for so long that they think they "rule" by divine right. They cannot accept losing elections, and they stick their dirty little fingers in everybody's pie. An example is when they killed Bisbee's plastic bag law.
The solution is to vote out Republicans while we still can, until they repudiate their fascistic arrogance.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
