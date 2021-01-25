Letter: Senator Gowan's SB1127

Sen. Gowan's SB1127 should be better written or rewritten entirely. Speed limits should be set with safety in mind. Excessive speed is the most common cause or contributing factor of vehicular accidents. Fines and penalties are set as a deterrent to speeding but not effective, or ignored entirely, without regular enforcement. What does a $15 fine do to reinforce safer driving, or support the police to enforce the law? Sen. Gowan should do some more study to come up with a bill that better "encourages" safe driving and meaningful enforcement Speeding is a major cause of accidents and accidents cause terrible problems and consequences. The goal is to fix the problem.
Geoff Gilbert
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.