Letter: Senator McSalley
Letter: Senator McSalley

well she was appointed to a seat she was unable to win . Now she is still not conceded to her opponent and is acting out why she was so soundly defeated. She has never been worth much as a Politician . The ex senator ought to show some class on her way out the door but if she doesn't it only reflects on her. Congratulations to Senator Kelly.

DONALD SHELTON

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

