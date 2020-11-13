Letter: Senator McSalley

well she was appointed to a seat she was unable to win . Now she is still not conceded to her opponent and is acting out why she was so soundly defeated. She has never been worth much as a Politician . The ex senator ought to show some class on her way out the door but if she doesn't it only reflects on her. Congratulations to Senator Kelly.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!