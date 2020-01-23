Letter: Senator McSally Votes

I would like to responded to the repeated letters that chastise Senator Martha McSally for siding with the president and the Republicans. I would assume that this could be said of all Republicans just as it could be said of the Democrat legislators when President Obama was in office. In fact, I don’t think that there is any Congressman who votes the party line more that Representative Raul Grijalva has including casting one of 48 votes against the 2019-2020 Military Appropriations bill. Possibly our local veterans will remember this in November.
There were several letters today, as there have been over the last few weeks, imploring Senator McSally to vote on impeachment and the calling of witnesses in accord with the constitution and and her sworn duties. I have no doubt that Senator McSally will do exactly that unlike the democrats who rushed the impeachment and passed the Articles even though there are no “high crimes or misdemeanors alleged in the Articles.
Robert Brown
South side
