Letter: Senator McSally
Contrary to a recent letter, Senator McSally isn’t up for re-election. She was appointed to fill the seat after she lost the election for the senate seat to Senator Sinema. I had high hopes that McSally would be independent and a moderate. Rather she’s a rubber stamp for Trump. What good is sending rubber stamps for either party to DC?

McSally is supposed to represent the people of Arizona, not Trump. She should fight for lowering drug prices, better and less expensive healthcare, better facilities and equipment for our military, and no cuts to social security and Medicare.

Reuter’s newest poll says 72% of Americans want witnesses at the impeachment of President Trump. Does McSally think she can finally get elected to the Senate on her own by ignoring the demand for a fair trial with witnesses?

By the way, the impeachment is about the integrity of our elections and the future of our republic as a democracy.

Pamela Farris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

