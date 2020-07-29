Letter: Senator McSally
Letter: Senator McSally

Under the Nation section this blurb was found: "WASHINGTON — A divided federal appeals court on Friday upheld the Trump administration's expansion of cheaper short-term health insurance plans, derided by critics as 'junk insurance,' as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act's comprehensive insurance." The plans do not have to cover people with PREEXISTING conditions. Is this the same plan that Senator McSally voted for? If it is, is she lying, in my opinion, about her campaign promises to ALWAYS COVER PREEXISTING CONDITIONS?

Concerned Constituent

Stan Lindenfeld

Midtown

