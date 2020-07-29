Letter: Senator McSally

Under the Nation section this blurb was found: "WASHINGTON — A divided federal appeals court on Friday upheld the Trump administration's expansion of cheaper short-term health insurance plans, derided by critics as 'junk insurance,' as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act's comprehensive insurance." The plans do not have to cover people with PREEXISTING conditions. Is this the same plan that Senator McSally voted for? If it is, is she lying, in my opinion, about her campaign promises to ALWAYS COVER PREEXISTING CONDITIONS?
Concerned Constituent
Stan Lindenfeld
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!