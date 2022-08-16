 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Senator Sinema: What’s Best for Arizona?

As a a former deputy director of a state insurance department who encountered and dealt with the impact of private equity investments in insurance companies - Senator Sinema voted for the Inflation Reduction Act only after Democrats agreed to keep the carried interest tax loophole in the bill, which allows the private equity industry to pay significantly fewer taxes than ordinary Americans. Three of Sinema’s top five campaign contributors have ties to the private equity industry.

Although her spokesman states Sinema makes decisions based on “what’s best for Arizona,” these firms buy businesses with borrowed money, gut them to achieve short-term profits, which destabilizes them and causes 20% to fail.

Recently, private equity has invested in small businesses and communities by buying fishing quotas, local newspapers, and a Hispanic grocery chain with stores in Arizona. Private equity money has saturated the Phoenix real estate market, turning first-time homebuyers into renters. More troubling, private equity firms investing in nursing homes have pressured these homes to generate high, short-term profits to the detriment of quality of care and containment of Medicare costs.

Senator Sinema, is this really what’s best for Arizona?

Cindy Bordelon

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

