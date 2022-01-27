Letter: Senator Sinema works for ALL of us!!

I get tired of letters to the editor that are slamming Sen. Sinema and ragging on her for not voting for the democratic party! A senator's job is to represent ALL the citizens of Arizona, not to do the will of some democrats! This is what is wrong with American politics. Both parties want their candidate to vote only for THEIR ideas, not what is good for ALL of Arizona. Let's do something different: WORK TOGETHER! I did not stutter: WORK TOGETHER!! What a concept. Let's move this country ahead and work to solve gasoline prices, housing, rents, feeding people, foreign affairs etc. If you want to blame someone for the mess in our country, it is all of us! Solutions, not complaining!
Rob Jones
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.