Letter: Senator Sinema's future?

Consulting her crystal ball, Senator Sinema sees a future where repealing the filibuster would have dire consequences for the Democratic party. What she is failing to see is that her future as a senator is jeopardized by her position regarding the filibuster.
Republicans are in the process of reducing or removing the popular voting methods of Democrats. They are also gerrymandering districts to create lopsided opportunities for Republican candidates. Removing the filibuster so that a voting rights act could be passed would thwart those actions.
With fewer Democratic voters able to vote coupled with Democratic voters who will no longer vote for her because of her recalcitrance regarding the filibuster, how will she be re-elected? No matter how much Republicans praise her actions, they won't vote for a Democratic candidate. She had better polish her crystal ball because she obviously isn't seeing what it is clearly foretelling. Ignoring what is transpiring was Martha's strategy, too.
Rick Cohn
West side
