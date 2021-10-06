Letter: Senator Sinema's Style

Let's give Kyrsten Sinema some credit. If she'd been upfront about her political convictions and run and won as a Republican, she'd still be equally successful at obstructing the Democrats' agenda. But she'd be doing so as a faceless freshman at the back of the McConnell pack.
Instead, having flown under a false flag, she's accomplishing the same thing while showing up front and center on the national news every night. As others have noted, Ms. Sinema seems to favor style and self-promotion over substance. Mission accomplished.
John Pasco
Northwest side
