 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senator: Stop vote on "dreamer" tuition
View Comments

Letter: Senator: Stop vote on "dreamer" tuition

  • Comments

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita seems intent to target "dreamers", who came here as children and worked hard to live the American dream. Most have become productive members of society serving as nurses, engineers, and teachers through our colleges and universities. Why target these dreamers who are fulfilling needed career positions through their hard work and study? Could this be more fear mongering and devisive tactics to stir up fear and gain money from extremist groups? I wish Sen. Ugenti-Rita would tackle real problems like the impending water shortage, climate change, lack of infrastructure, and the need to put more money into education so that we invest in our most precious resource, all of our children.

Saúl Ostroff

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Local-issues

Letter: Civility now

Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News