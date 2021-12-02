Letter: Senator: Stop vote on "dreamer" tuition

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita seems intent to target "dreamers", who came here as children and worked hard to live the American dream. Most have become productive members of society serving as nurses, engineers, and teachers through our colleges and universities. Why target these dreamers who are fulfilling needed career positions through their hard work and study? Could this be more fear mongering and devisive tactics to stir up fear and gain money from extremist groups? I wish Sen. Ugenti-Rita would tackle real problems like the impending water shortage, climate change, lack of infrastructure, and the need to put more money into education so that we invest in our most precious resource, all of our children.
Saúl Ostroff
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.