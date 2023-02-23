In this article paper State Senator Petersen was quoted as saying “Every morning when I wake up, I ask God what he wants me to accomplish for him , and that is how I try determine my steps.” May I suggest that Senator Petersen need only look to the Bible, a source shared by a number of Faiths in the world as a guide to following God’s direction in living. There in Isaiah 58:6-7 where God speaks of loosing the bonds of injustice, letting the oppressed go free, sharing your bread with the hungry, bringing the homeless poor into your house. I would also suggest Matthew 25:31-40 where Jesus speaks of caring for those who are hungry, thirsty, naked, sick , imprisoned and so forth and he says when you have cared for the least of these you have done it for me. As the Senator comes from poverty those would seem to be some good God given steps to follow. Concentrate on the least of these.