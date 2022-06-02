Letter: Sending asylum seekers from Yuma to DC

I see Gov. Ducey, in all his wisdom, is now spending OUR AZ tax dollars to send asylum seeking volunteers to Washington, even though the federal government already pays to do that.

We have $5+ billion surplus in state coffers, can't support our schools, can't pass a budget, and can't keep up with road maintenance, etc. Yet, according to the governor's aide, "....it's worth every penny" to make some phoney political point that gets Ducey some press like the Texas governor receives regularly. Great leadership, guys! I can't wait for you to leave after November elections.