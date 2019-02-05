Re: the Feb. 4 column "State approves digital plates that show custom messages."
Approval has been granted for Arizona motorists to now purchase digital license plates for $499 and upward. The plate becomes a communication portal and an extension of your digital personality, allowing others to read your customized messages. Do we really need another distraction for drivers traveling our highways? I thought we were supposed to be vigilant and keep our eyes on the road.
Linnnea Bass
Northeast side
