Letter: Senior ACLU campaign strategist says keep attacking Sinema

On Tuesday, 1/13, Senator Kyrsten Sinema took to the Senate floor where she gave an impassioned speech defending the Senate's long standing Filibuster and said she has not changed her mind about it. Afterwards, Sarah Michelsen, an ACLU senior campaign strategist and former state director of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign in 2020, Tweeted, 'Sinema "sounds like she’s going to cry", "keep going" with the attacks because they are "breaking her." So this is how Progressive Democrats treat women, with hate, harassment and intimidation and NO respect for their views. They will attack anybody who gets in the way of their leftist agenda. The mantra from Democrats used to be about Republican's 'war on women.' Well, in fact it is Democrats who are engaged in a war on Sinema. How much longer can she withstand the onslaught of attacks before caving? She should have a U.S. Secret Service protection detail assigned to her, Joe Manchin too. Why has Twitter not silenced people like Michelsen?
Audrey Flowers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.