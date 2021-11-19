Letter: Sensational Exceptions

The media and too many of us focus on the exceptional or outlier cases to substantiate their arguments or beliefs. Recently, this has been used precisely to divide our nation by politicians and the off-center media outlets.
I have friends on the opposite end of the philosophical spectrum as I, but I try hard to discuss the bases of their beliefs. All too often, they base beliefs on the extremists on the opposing side. This is often true with those who align with my beliefs. Several problems are the result of this line of illogic. The first problem is that there is an attachment of all people leaning to one side or the other to those at the poles. This results in the negation of any meaningful discussion towards achieving mutual understanding. The next to occur is the dehumanizing of the others, because they are just as bad as the extremists.
Most of us are in the middle, I hope.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.