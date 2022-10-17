Letter: Sense and Nonsense

When asked about her priorities, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake talks about disproven conspiracy theories concerning voter fraud and stolen elections, imprisoning her opponent for unspecified crimes, and bemoaning “Democrats never go to prison,” or nonsense about non-issues.

When asked about her priorities, candidate Katie Hobbs talks about her plans to address water and immigration issues, reproductive health care, equity for all Arizonans, voting rights and election security, and supporting public education and tribal communities, or sensible solutions addressing real issues.

Concerning border security, Lake would “declare an invasion, send in the national guard, and blow up tunnels,” a senseless, violent response to the flow of nonviolent immigrants under the jurisdiction of the Border Patrol.

Meanwhile, Hobbs plans to “increase funding for sheriffs and local officers to assist Border Patrol agents with the necessary intelligence and resources to handle immigrants humanely and efficiently.”

The choice is clear. I’m voting for the competent, sensible candidate for governor who has practical plans to serve all Arizona, Katie Hobbs.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley