I want to express my deepest sympathy to the wife, children, parents and co-workers of Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White. White can never be replaced as a son, a husband, father and tireless servant of our state and nation.
The Star documents a deranged individual who was out of control and threatening the ultimate violence against educators and police officers. According to the article, the police sought psychological intervention but were denied. I agree with Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus who stated, “There have to be some changes made in the judicial and mental health system. This is just not acceptable.” There is also a disconnect between orders of protection that prohibit possession of a firearm and those who possess a CCW permit having the ability to circumvent the system to continue to purchase and possess guns. This loophole must be closed. This individual had the means, the ability, the opportunity and with the loophole nothing to preclude him from murder; and that’s what resulted.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.