You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sentencing Reform ballot initiative
View Comments

Letter: Sentencing Reform ballot initiative

A letter to Barbara LaWall. Dear Barbara: Thank you for your 6 terms as Pima County Attorney. You carried forward many of your predecessor's policies and implemented many of your own. As you approach retirement you continue to advocate for harsh sentencing practices through your efforts to derail the prospective ballot initiative for sentencing reform. Fortunately, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Mikitish found your arguments unpersuasive, ruling to allow the initiative to move onto the ballot. Now is the time for you to just let it go. No appeal. Let the people have a say whether they think judges should have any discretion in sentencing and defendants in non-violent offenses have a chance to avoid serving near maximum terms. Pima County voters said "no more" to your policies of the last 40 years in choosing Laura Conover as your replacement. Time for you to be thanked and move on.

Paul Simon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Local-issues

Letter: An uncaring world

A University of Arizona football player identified problems needing fixing and explained why he is not given proper credit for his football pr…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News