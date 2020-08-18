Letter: Sentencing Reform ballot initiative

A letter to Barbara LaWall. Dear Barbara: Thank you for your 6 terms as Pima County Attorney. You carried forward many of your predecessor's policies and implemented many of your own. As you approach retirement you continue to advocate for harsh sentencing practices through your efforts to derail the prospective ballot initiative for sentencing reform. Fortunately, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Mikitish found your arguments unpersuasive, ruling to allow the initiative to move onto the ballot. Now is the time for you to just let it go. No appeal. Let the people have a say whether they think judges should have any discretion in sentencing and defendants in non-violent offenses have a chance to avoid serving near maximum terms. Pima County voters said "no more" to your policies of the last 40 years in choosing Laura Conover as your replacement. Time for you to be thanked and move on.
Paul Simon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!