You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Separation of church and state...AZ school tax credits
View Comments

Letter: Separation of church and state...AZ school tax credits

Thank you for printing Darian Qureshi's article "Court Approval Doesn't Make AZ School Tax Credit Right" in the July 13 edition. Separation of church and state protects not only citizens' resources like public schools but also freedom of religion. If governments continue to fund religious schools and institutions, even peripherally through programs like tax credits or vouchers, it is only a matter of time before a single religion or a small group of religions receives favored treatment. Eventually a political climate will emerge enabling various lawmakers to feel invulnerable enough to pass even more insidious legislation destabilizing the religious freedom we enjoy. If you love your country, your U.S. Constitution, and your church, you should insist that your elected representatives enforce the principle that our founders had the good sense to institute.

Lisa Turner

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News