Letter: Separation of church and state...AZ school tax credits

Thank you for printing Darian Qureshi's article "Court Approval Doesn't Make AZ School Tax Credit Right" in the July 13 edition. Separation of church and state protects not only citizens' resources like public schools but also freedom of religion. If governments continue to fund religious schools and institutions, even peripherally through programs like tax credits or vouchers, it is only a matter of time before a single religion or a small group of religions receives favored treatment. Eventually a political climate will emerge enabling various lawmakers to feel invulnerable enough to pass even more insidious legislation destabilizing the religious freedom we enjoy. If you love your country, your U.S. Constitution, and your church, you should insist that your elected representatives enforce the principle that our founders had the good sense to institute.
Lisa Turner
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
