Letter: Separation of Church and State

RE: the May 16 letter "Separation of church and state."

The writer of this letter must believe in God to say God has no place in government. The word of God is very specific on this matter. In Romans 13:1-3, "The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves. For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended." (NIV) Yes, read it for yourself. God is in authority!! Thank you

Rob Jones

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

