Letter: Separation of Church and State

Re: the March 2 article "Tax credit scholarships help kids experience Christian educations."
Whatever happened to the wall separating Church and State? Tax credits for donations to religious tuition organizations take state tax funds to subsidize religious education. The writer states that her organization wants “to help students attend a Christian school - we don’t want the cost of tuition to be a barrier.” In that case, let your particular religious community find a way to raise the money without using state tax dollars.
Marc Goldfeder
Foothills
