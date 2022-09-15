Letter: Separation of Church and State

Critics of Christian nationalism and the Supreme Court’s conservative majority decisions on abortion and the separation of church and state point to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale fearing Gilead is coming to America. It’s even worse than that. The Catholic Church, the Southern Baptist Convention, and now, per recent Star articles, the Mormon Church have all had major sexual abuse scandals where church officials knowingly looked the other way. “Christian” flags were carried at the January 6th insurrection and polls show a majority, 55 percent, of Republicans support use of force as a means to stop the decline of “the traditional American way of life,”. Violence is not “legitimate political discourse”. Christian conservative sanction of violence, pedophilia, sexual abuse and forced pregnancy are not part of Christ’s teaching.