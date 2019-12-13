Jonathan Hoffman's criticism of Secretary of State Hobbs' settlement of a lawsuit would be laughable if it were not so predictable of how some conservatives are blind to the actions of their own party. Hobbs settled a suit filed by the Navajo Nation that sought equal treatment for the ability to correct mailed ballots by completing the signature requirement after a ballot is submitted without one. Several republicans in other counties had previously filed suit for the same thing and won a court order requiring the counties to continue counting ballots. Hobbs' action created a process so everyone's ballot is treated equally. (something of anathema to some conservatives). Hoffman points to Obama's actions in protecting dreamers when Congress wouldn't act and complains that democrats are ignoring the constitutional requirement of separation of powers. Hoffman apparently thinks that Trump's redirection of congress' funding of the military to build his wall is an acceptable use of power. Conservatives, as Mitch promised, need to start controlling this president.
Rick Unklesbay
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.