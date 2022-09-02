 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: September is Suicide Prevention Month

  • Comments

September marks Suicide Prevention Month. A national poll conducted in 2020 found that while 95% of Americans surveyed would do something if someone close to them was thinking about suicide, almost 70% of respondents identified barriers that keep them from discussing suicide with others.

Our team at Palo Verde Behavioral Health is dedicated to #BeThere. Mental health services, evidence-based treatments and support are available.

If someone is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly. Public helplines include:

• 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that provides 24/7 no-cost and confidential support. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org.

• The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.

People are also reading…

• Trevor Lifeline, a 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, is reached at 1-866-488-7386.

We want our community to know we are in this together, not only during the month of September but all year long.

Jenn Stokes, CEO

Palo Verde Behavioral Health

Kimberly Romo

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another RINO

I am happy to see other RINOs are taking the road I am. I am embarrassed by the noise the "Republicans" make while running for office. When I …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News