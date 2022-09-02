Letter: September is Suicide Prevention Month

September marks Suicide Prevention Month. A national poll conducted in 2020 found that while 95% of Americans surveyed would do something if someone close to them was thinking about suicide, almost 70% of respondents identified barriers that keep them from discussing suicide with others.

Our team at Palo Verde Behavioral Health is dedicated to #BeThere. Mental health services, evidence-based treatments and support are available.

If someone is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly. Public helplines include:

• 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that provides 24/7 no-cost and confidential support. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org.

• The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.

• Trevor Lifeline, a 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, is reached at 1-866-488-7386.

We want our community to know we are in this together, not only during the month of September but all year long.

Jenn Stokes, CEO

Palo Verde Behavioral Health

Kimberly Romo

Midtown