 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Seriously?
View Comments

Letter: Seriously?

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 11 article "Cyber Ninjas chief to shutter business, start new company."

There are few news items that make me laugh these days. The article about Doug Logan in Tuesday’s Star certainly did. The Cyber Ninjas founder seems surprised that his plan to sell his company has run afoul because of the “negativity” surrounding the name. What might he expect after the dismal performance of whatever it was they were doing in their so-called “audit” of the 2020 election results?

If the above caused a chuckle, his mention of starting a new company after bankruptcy proceedings are completed brought on a full-throated guffaw. Who does he think he is? Donald Trump? Can he stiff all the previous creditors for pennies on the dollar and those who donated millions to the cause, however misguided that cause was, then proceed to his “chosen” new route to start a new company?

If this story weren’t so comical, it would be pathetic.

Duke Southard

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: ERs

Last night I was an unexpected guest at the Banner UMC emergency room. There I found a large number of patients, many in considerable discomfo…

Local-issues

Letter: All about me

So, here's my" all-about-me" experience today. Went to the local sandwich/bread store. BIG sign, do not enter without a mask. GREAT! Went in (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News