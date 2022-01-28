Letter: Seriously?

Re: the Jan. 11 article "Cyber Ninjas chief to shutter business, start new company."
There are few news items that make me laugh these days. The article about Doug Logan in Tuesday’s Star certainly did. The Cyber Ninjas founder seems surprised that his plan to sell his company has run afoul because of the “negativity” surrounding the name. What might he expect after the dismal performance of whatever it was they were doing in their so-called “audit” of the 2020 election results?
If the above caused a chuckle, his mention of starting a new company after bankruptcy proceedings are completed brought on a full-throated guffaw. Who does he think he is? Donald Trump? Can he stiff all the previous creditors for pennies on the dollar and those who donated millions to the cause, however misguided that cause was, then proceed to his “chosen” new route to start a new company?
If this story weren’t so comical, it would be pathetic.
Duke Southard
Green Valley
