Letter: Service in a bottle

Dear Editor,

America organized a lot of service projects this year around 9/11. We certainly have sufficient natural disasters to warrant these efforts. But is this level and type of citizenship going to get it done for the year? Are bottles of water and homeless hygiene kits going to get America back on track again?

What about social disasters going unanswered? We have flooding in family solidarity; drought in education and knowledge; inflation in crime and licentiousness; famine in financial stability and civility; fire in addiction and debt spending; hurricanes in physical and mental health.

What kind of plastic containers can we put solutions to these problems in? Our special memorial day efforts increase our bandaid output, but leave the soul of our country still wounded.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown