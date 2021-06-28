Letter: Severe Wildfires Should not Be the Norm

I am currently overseas, when I received the startling news of the huge fires that are happening in Arizona. I was shocked to find out that Flagstaff was preparing to be evacuated while the Telegraph fire has already burned more than 180,000 acres. The intensity of these fires are not normal, their destructiveness is already making Arizona history as these fires continue to spread.
When speaking with my friends in Arizona, I was again shocked to see how little they heard about the fires. It is as if everyone is already acclimated to wildfires happening in Arizona. While they might be the norm, their magnitude is not. As these fires increase in intensity, we face growing fears whether these fires will destroy our homes. These progressively intense fires are undoubtedly the result of climate change. We need to start respecting the planet and acknowledging that the increased intensity of wildfires is one of the many consequences of climate change.
Merle Weidt
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.