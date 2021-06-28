 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Severe Wildfires Should not Be the Norm
View Comments

Letter: Severe Wildfires Should not Be the Norm

  • Comments

I am currently overseas, when I received the startling news of the huge fires that are happening in Arizona. I was shocked to find out that Flagstaff was preparing to be evacuated while the Telegraph fire has already burned more than 180,000 acres. The intensity of these fires are not normal, their destructiveness is already making Arizona history as these fires continue to spread.

When speaking with my friends in Arizona, I was again shocked to see how little they heard about the fires. It is as if everyone is already acclimated to wildfires happening in Arizona. While they might be the norm, their magnitude is not. As these fires increase in intensity, we face growing fears whether these fires will destroy our homes. These progressively intense fires are undoubtedly the result of climate change. We need to start respecting the planet and acknowledging that the increased intensity of wildfires is one of the many consequences of climate change.

Merle Weidt

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: water

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are g…

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News