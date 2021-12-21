 Skip to main content
Letter: Sewage problems in Guaymas
I would like to extend my thanks to Emily Bregel and Kendall Blust for their excellent reporting on the serious problems with sewage being faced by Guaymas residents.

We in the U.S. tend to take for granted things like efficient sewage disposal. As the article makes clear, it doesn't always work that way, even in a beautiful town close to us -- near where many Tucsonans like to vacation.

Maybe their article will shake loose some funding that will provide a safer and healthier sewage system for Guaymas residents.

Gayle Hartmann

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

