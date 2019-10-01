As a former family practice physician, I have heard many misinformed stories from preteens and teens on the subject of sex.
One of the most memorable was a 14 year old girl brought in by her mother for several months of missed menstrual periods. The girl was adamant that she had never had sex and was a virgin. Mom added that “she does not even have a boyfriend “
On physical exam the girl either had a large uterine tumor or was several months pregnant but she was truly a virgin. Her hymen was intact.
Tests confirmed that she was pregnant. Turns out she “heavy petted” with a boy and he ejaculated outside her virginal hymen. The girl says her friends had told her that as long as there was no penetration she couldn’t get pregnant.
Misinformation leads to unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.
The more information the better!
Violet Juodakis
Downtown
