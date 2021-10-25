 Skip to main content
Letter: Shadow of a Doubt
Letter: Shadow of a Doubt

I just completed my City and County election ballots and am filled with uncertainty. Will cyber criminals alter local voting machines? Will rightwing politicos question my ballot’s authenticity? Will their operatives knock on my door? I never had these thoughts before sore loser Donald Trump did everything to wreck public confidence in our election system. He has done more to undermine American democracy than anyone, ever.

John Stark

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

