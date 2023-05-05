Tradition calls for Shakespeare's birthday to be observed April 23rd, preferably with a reading or production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream". And this year we were especially pleased to find Rogue Theatre performing the play on their home stage. "I haven't laughed so much at a play for a long time" one of our guests said, after the irresistible comedy of the play within a play. The players, some members of the company, were well cast. Personally I thought Hermia, Helena, and Mustardseed were exceptional, along with "Thisbe" (Avast!) and all the rest. And then this Monday morning, there was the Mendelssohn overture on KUAT-FM Classical 90.5 - truly a great celebration this week of a beloved play by the celebrated playwright. There may never have been Shakespeare in love quite the way he's been shown on screen, but Shakespeare's work is certainly well loved by treatments like these.